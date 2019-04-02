Try 3 months for $3

As families across the nation anticipate celebrating Mother’s Day with brunches and flowers, many women in the U.S. will be spending the day in homeless shelters, many as a result of domestic abuse.

To honor mothers and to make life in shelter a little gentler for mothers in need, Two Men and a Truck is hosting its annual Movers for Moms donation drive across Wisconsin. Donations of essential care items such as hair care products, bedding, bath products, toothpaste and soft goods will be collected at local businesses April 8 through May 8 across Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Donations will be collected for Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha.

A list of local participating businesses will be posted at www.twomenandatruckracine.com under Community Service. An interactive map of donation sites may also be found at https://twomenandatruck.com/movers-for-moms. A wish list will also be posted online and at each donation site.

