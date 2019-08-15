MOUNT PLEASANT — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials. At Recruit Training Command (RTC), otherwise known as “bootcamp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transforms civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.
Alan Nunn, a native of Mount Pleasant, is helping support the future of the Navy. Nunn plays an important role at RTC, supporting these sailors as a public affairs editorial assistant.
Nunn writes stories, takes photographs and utilizes social media to provide prompt and accurate information to the public and Navy personnel. Additionally, Nunn monitors the RTC Public Affairs email and Facebook page to assist individuals seeking information about recruiting.
Nunn, a 1977 graduate of Herald High School in Jefferson Township, New Jersey, credits success to many of the lessons learned growing up in Mount Pleasant.
“I learned that everyone has a lifetime of unique experiences and if you take the time to talk to them and listen, you hear some pretty amazing stories,” Nunn said.
