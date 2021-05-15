Mount Pleasant family to share their story during Miracle Marathon

MILWAUKEE — The Ryan family of Mount Pleasant will share their Children’s Wisconsin story on 96.5 WKLH during this year’s WKLH Miracle Marathon for Children’s Wisconsin. The two-day radiothon on 96.5 WKLH will air all-day Thursday and Friday, May 20-21. The Ryan interview will place during the 7 a.m. hour on Friday.

Jack Ryan, 12, was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and serious condition that often requires bone marrow transplant. When his younger sister Makenzie, 10, was tested to see if she was a donor match, it was discovered that she had HLH too. Jack was critically ill for several months with E. coli and kidney damage. Both siblings had staggered bone marrow transplants. Makenzie’s bone marrow transplant was from an anonymous donor and Jack’s bone marrow transplant donor was his father. In total, the family’s journey involved 21 months of consecutive hospitalizations at Children’s Wisconsin. Jack and Makenzie are doing well now and recovering at home.