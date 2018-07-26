MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is accepting applications for the 2018 Citizen Police Academy. This 12-week academy will be held from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 11-Nov. 27, in the Mount Pleasant police department training room, 8811 Campus Drive. There are three additional Saturday classes offered for more hands-on experiences.
The Citizen Police Academy provides citizens an educational opportunity to learn more about the role of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and its officers. It promotes a better understanding of the expectations the community has of the department, and provides applicants with a better understand of the training and the role a Police Officer has in the Village of Mount Pleasant.
Our Police Academy will provide lectures, demonstrations and hands-on experiences much like a new police officers experience in their basic recruit training. Some of the topics, but not limited to, will discuss police officer tactics, equipment, crime scene and vehicle crash investigations, firearms training and police vehicle driving. Guest speakers will include representatives from Municipal and Circuit Court system, Wisconsin State Patrol, Medical Examiner’s Office and Racine County Victim Witness.
The academy is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services.
Class size will be limited to 20 participants. To fill out an application, go to www.mtpleasantwi.gov/187/Police-Department or visit the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
