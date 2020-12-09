Motorcycle clubs to distribute toys

RACINE — Veterans of America Motorcycle Club and High Riders Motorcycle Club members got together and decided to have a Toy Drive and make it a friendly competition between the two organizations. The competition is over and it looks like the local community has won.

Approximately 1,000 toys have been collected and will be distributed to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1600 Douglas Ave. Toys will be distributed on a first-come basis.

Some toys have already been donated to local organizations including the Salvation Army, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Women’s Resource Center of Racine and USO of Milwaukee.

