Mortgage loan officers recognized

Liedel was awarded Associate Member of the Year by the Racine Kenosha Area Builders Association for her dedication and continued involvement. Tegel was awarded Affiliate Member of the Year by Southshore Realtors Association Inc. for her commitment to the association and its committees, and for her reliability as a trusted partner.

“Susan and Robin are great examples of how putting your positive energy into something can make a significant difference," said says Chris Boland, vice president, consumer lending manager at North Shore Bank. "While I am not surprised by the accolades they have received, I am thrilled for them and their ongoing success. In a time when there have been many challenges for these types of organizations, as well as increased demand for both of these industries, it says a lot about Susan and Robin that they were able to continue to serve at such a high level."