SOMERS — Residents of Kenosha and Racine counties showed their support Sept. 28 as more than 900 participants turned out for the 19th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The walk, co-chaired by Sue Kumorkiewicz and Suzanne Maki, is projected to raise $125,000, a 13% increase over the amount raised in 2018. Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers forward additional donations.
You have free articles remaining.
The money raised in Kenosha and Racine counties is used to fund research and services including support groups, information and referral services, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900.
Donations can still be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 (designate contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Kenosha-Racine Counties Walk). Donations can also be made online through Nov. 30 at alz.org/wi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.