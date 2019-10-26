{{featured_button_text}}
SOMERS — Residents of Kenosha and Racine counties showed their support Sept. 28 as more than 900 participants turned out for the 19th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The walk, co-chaired by Sue Kumorkiewicz and Suzanne Maki, is projected to raise $125,000, a 13% increase over the amount raised in 2018. Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers forward additional donations.

The money raised in Kenosha and Racine counties is used to fund research and services including support groups, information and referral services, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900.

Donations can still be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 (designate contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Kenosha-Racine Counties Walk). Donations can also be made online through Nov. 30 at alz.org/wi.

