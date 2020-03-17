More student meal sites to open at John Paul II, St. Cat's, Bull Early Learning

RACINE — Families have plenty of options for sources of free weekday meals while schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus.

Racine Unified, already offering takeaway meals at eight sites, will begin offering grab-and-go food at an additional site on Wednesday, and Siena Catholic Schools will begin operating two meal pickup sites on Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, meals can be picked up for any community member 18 and younger from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave., or from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave. Siena will serve meals at these sites Monday through Friday during the shutdown.

Racine Unified is already providing meals from 9-10 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while schools are closed. Families can drive or walk to the schools to pick up the meals, but the child (or children) the meals are intended for must be present in order to receive them. Sites where meals were offered beginning Monday are: