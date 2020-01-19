Moody McCarthy brings laughs to Theatre Guild

RACINE — Stand-up comedian Moody McCarthy brings the laughs to the Comedy Tonight series at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

McCarthy has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan” and the “Letterman Show.” He was born “Matthew” into an Irish-American family of seven where, by law, someone gets a nickname. Moody’s material is described as original but universal, and smart without being trite. Couple that with a disarming stage presence and in-the-moment chops, he’s earned the admiration of his peers for his ability to “go up cold.”

Opening for McCarthy will be Dan Wilbur, author of two humor books, “How Not to Read” and “Never Flirt with Puppy Killers.” His work has been featured on “College Humor,” “The Onion News Network” and Someecards. Wilbur has performed standup for over 11 years and recently opened for Patton Oswalt.

Comedy Tonight tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

