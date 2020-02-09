Mommy Talk: Candlelight dinner with kids

Growing up, I was lucky. I was able to have family dinners almost every night. My mom was a teacher and she was able to get home in time to have dinner on the table. I thought one day I would be able to do the same for my family. But reality doesn’t always match the idealistic picture from the past.
Working in the news business there are more days than I want to admit that I don’t make it home for dinner.
But we try to make it special when we are together. Somewhere along the way, my daughters and I decided that all special meals should be eaten by candlelight. So, when all five of us are together for dinner we make sure the candles are lit. It’s a little thing. But it makes the dinner special.
(Although warning, we did have one incident where a wrapping paper roll did catch on fire so please be cautious when using open flames.)
My oldest daughter has also started a tradition of going around the table and having all us talk about our day. Years from now when she is a teenager, I know I’ll have to drag information out of her. For now it’s nice that we can share our days, even if that is when we learn that one child cried most of the bus ride home because her sister wouldn’t sit with her.
You have free articles remaining.
This week we also talked about the Iowa caucuses because it’s never too early to start learning about how our government works. While they were disappointed they couldn’t vote, I did explain that they are still allowed to have an opinion. They also started running around the house when we explained electoral colleges and how people all over the country get a say.
With macaroni and cheese on the table on Monday, there were no tears and we made it through the meal peacefully.
It is not always that way. A typical dinner includes the toddler crying because we cannot understand what she wants and the 5-year-old crying because she will not eat her vegetables. Between all that there is the occasional glass of wine.
There was also one day that I was not in the mood to make anything and I actually paid my 7-year-old $1 to make us pancakes, although I probably didn’t have to pay anything because she likes to make pancakes.
This is not solid parenting advice. It’s just how that day worked. Parenting is really just winging it most of the time and hoping things work out.
Looking back, I idealize my own mom for having dinner ready every night. But she probably went through the same struggle, we just didn’t see it. In the end what matters is that we try to be together when we can — and when we are there is candlelight.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor of The Journal Times. She can be reached at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.