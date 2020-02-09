Mommy Talk: Candlelight dinner with kids

Growing up, I was lucky. I was able to have family dinners almost every night. My mom was a teacher and she was able to get home in time to have dinner on the table. I thought one day I would be able to do the same for my family. But reality doesn’t always match the idealistic picture from the past.

Working in the news business there are more days than I want to admit that I don’t make it home for dinner.

But we try to make it special when we are together. Somewhere along the way, my daughters and I decided that all special meals should be eaten by candlelight. So, when all five of us are together for dinner we make sure the candles are lit. It’s a little thing. But it makes the dinner special.

(Although warning, we did have one incident where a wrapping paper roll did catch on fire so please be cautious when using open flames.)

My oldest daughter has also started a tradition of going around the table and having all us talk about our day. Years from now when she is a teenager, I know I’ll have to drag information out of her. For now it’s nice that we can share our days, even if that is when we learn that one child cried most of the bus ride home because her sister wouldn’t sit with her.

