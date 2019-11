UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club, 1010 Vine St., will hold a free open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Children must be accompanied by adult. Refreshments will be available.

This is an HO scale railroad that operates on digital command control. Visitors are welcome on Tuesday nights. Membership in the club is open to anyone 13 years old or older.