Mobile food pantry at Park High School Feb. 23

RACINE — A Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin mobile food pantry will take place from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Park High School, 1901 12th St. Free family food boxes will be distributed on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Pickup will be in front of the school under the cover by the bike rack.

