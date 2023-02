RACINE — A free program titled “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.

Starla Thompson, tribal leader from the Otter Clan of the Forest Potawatomi, will present a very poignant movie and answer questions about missing and murdered indigenous women. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase corn, bean or squash soups with the proceeds going to the Waking Women’s Healing Institute.