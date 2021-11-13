Miss Racine Scholarship Program returns with five contestants

RACINE — Five candidates will compete for the title of Miss Racine 2022 when the Miss Racine Scholarship Program is held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Contestants are:

Maria Castillo, 23, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics. She will be doing a speed cubing routine to “I Am Woman” by Jordan Sparks. Her social impact initiative is “Mental Health Awareness Through Restorative Justice Approach.”

Ireland Hinze, 19, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in journalism, advertising and media studies. She will perform “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson on violin. Her social impact initiative is “Empowering Women to Take Control of their Health, Recognizing H.O.P.E. (Hardship, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Education).”

Zaharah (Isis) Mosley, 18, a senior at Park High School. She will perform a hip hop dance to “Compo Remix.” Her social impact initiative is “Put the Guns Down, Eliminating Black on Black Violence through Mentorship.”

Grace Scalzo, 20, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student majoring in business and communications. She will sing “Hero” by Mariah Carey. Her social impact initiative is “Heroes- Helping Equity Rise Over Every Stereotype.”

Emma Widmar, 22, a graduate from Gateway Technical College with a degree in professional communications. She will perform a speed painting routine to “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley. Her social impact initiative is “But You Don’t Look Sick: The Impact of Invisible Illnesses.”

The theme of the competition is “Celebrating 100 Years” highlighting Miss America’s 100th anniversary. The national competition will be held Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn.

Emceeing the show will be Miss Racine 2020 Sophia Karegeannes and Miss Racine 2018 Jennifer Schmidt. Karegeannes will be featured throughout the competition by sharing her two-year reign and discussing her work with her social impact initiative, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor: Bringing the Gift of Reading to Every Neighborhood.” She will also sing her state talent piece, “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” Karegeannes is pursuing a career in nursing.

Schmidt is the current Miss Wisconsin and will be competing for the 100th anniversary of Miss America in December. The Miss Racine organization has produced a number of Miss Wisconsins in the past 10 years. Their leadership team boasts Miss Wisconsin 2019/2020 Alyssa Bohm (Miss Racine 2015) and Miss Wisconsin 2013 Paula Mae Kuiper Winiarski (Miss Racine 2012).

Tickets cost $20 and will be available at the door.

The Miss Racine Scholarship Program, which has been in existence since 1960, is a local affiliate of the Miss America Organization, one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women.

