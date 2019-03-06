Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Corp. will host its 2019 award event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Mi Tierra Restaurant, 5201 Washington Ave. The event marks the 20th anniversary of scholarships to young Latinx women pursuing post-secondary education.

The event will include the crowning of Miss Latina Racine 2019, platform presentations by the candidates, food and a gift basket raffle. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to the winner.

Admission is $20. A cash bar will be available.

The Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Corp. promotes education and leadership among young Latinx women through partnerships and collaborations to nurture and sustain Latinx influence and contributions within the community. For more information, go to www.misslatinaracine.org.

