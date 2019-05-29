{{featured_button_text}}

These Racine County residents graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas: U.S. Air Force Airman Sheila R. Peraza, daughter of Claudia A. and Larry T. Kus of Union Grove and a 2019 Union Grove High School graduate, and U.S. Air Force Airman Luke C. Bozio, a 2017 Waterford High School graduate.

