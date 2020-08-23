 Skip to main content
Military News
MILITARY NEWS

Military News

Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashlee N. Cannon, daughter of Genefer Jones of Racine and Jerry Cannon of Fulton, Md., will depart Misawa Air Base Japan for Osan Air Base Korea to support the 51st Fighter Wing mission to defend the Republic of Korea through airpower. Upon the completion of her one-year remote tour, Cannon will have a permanent change of station to RAF Mildenhall Air Base England to support the 100th Air Force Refueling Wing Mission. The 2017 Case High School graduate will take on more of a leadership role in the U.S. Air Force as she accepts a promotion to the rank of senior airman on Jan. 1.

Ashlee Cannon

Cannon
