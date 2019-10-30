{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force Airman Riley P. Despins, son of Gene Despins of Racine and Lori Hoffman of Trevor, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Westosha Central High School, Salem.

Katie E. Fruth, daughter of Barry and Cindy Fruth of Franksville, has been awarded a four-year Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. Fruth, a 2019 Union Grove High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Upon graduation from the college and completion of the ROTC program, the cadet receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jack J. Koier, son of Jodie A. Koier of Wind Lake, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Muskego High School.

