U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Alicia A. Delgado, daughter of Celeste E. and Octavio Delgado of Waterford, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Delgado, a 2017 graduate of Oak Creek High School, earned distinction as an honor graduate.

