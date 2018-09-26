- Airman 1st Class Ashlee N. Cannon, daughter of Genefer Jones of Racine and Jerry Cannon of Fulton, Md., graduated from the U.S. Air Force Services Apprentice Course at Fort Lee, Va., with academic honors. She will perform recovery operations as a result of natural and manmade disasters. The 2017 Case High School graduate will further her military career as she prepares for her overseas assignment to Misawa Air Base, Japan.
- Pvt. Dylan J. Gapko, son of Angie Gapko and Don Gapko, both of Mount Pleasant, graduated from recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, as one of 488 recruits in India Company, Training Platoon 3215. He will report to Camp Pendleton, Calif., for one month of Military Combat Training then to Fort Lee, Va., for Military Occupation Specialty School. Gapko will be stationed at Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th ESB, Marine Forces Reserve, Green Bay. He is a 2018 Case High School graduate and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the spring.
MILITARY NEWS
