MILITARY NEWS

Army Brig. Gen. Gene D. Meredith, son of Colleen Leyer of Racine, was promoted to his present rank May 20 at Camp Casey, Seoul, South Korea. Meredith is currently deputy commanding general (Maneuver), 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea. His next assignment will be the deputy commanding general, 3rd United Kingdom Division, Bulford, United Kingdom.

Meredith graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1989 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery. After completion of the Field Artillery Advanced Officer’s Course, he was assigned to he 319th Airborne FA Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

Following attendance at the Command and General Staff College, Meredith was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy. From there, he moved to Germany and served with the 1st Armored Division.

Meredith’s next assignment was to Special Operations Command Europe as the FSO, ground branch operations officer deployed to AF, and the Secretary Joint Staff. He then returned to Fort Bragg where he commanded 1-321st Airborne FA Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, to include a deployment to Afghanistan. He followed BN CMD with attendance at the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.