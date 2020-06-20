MILITARY NEWS

Army Brig. Gen. Gene D. Meredith, son of Colleen Leyer of Racine, was promoted to his present rank May 20 at Camp Casey, Seoul, South Korea. Meredith is currently deputy commanding general (Maneuver), 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea. His next assignment will be the deputy commanding general, 3rd United Kingdom Division, Bulford, United Kingdom.
Meredith graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1989 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery. After completion of the Field Artillery Advanced Officer’s Course, he was assigned to he 319th Airborne FA Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.
Following attendance at the Command and General Staff College, Meredith was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy. From there, he moved to Germany and served with the 1st Armored Division.
Meredith’s next assignment was to Special Operations Command Europe as the FSO, ground branch operations officer deployed to AF, and the Secretary Joint Staff. He then returned to Fort Bragg where he commanded 1-321st Airborne FA Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, to include a deployment to Afghanistan. He followed BN CMD with attendance at the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.
Upon graduation, he moved to Fort Sill, Okla., where he served as the chief of field artillery concepts and commanded the 428th Field Artillery Brigade. After Brigade Command, Meredith first returned to Korea, where he served at the chief of the Commander’s Initiatives Group United States Forces Korea. Then he returned to Europe, where he served as the executive assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and EUCOM commander.
Meredith had several combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been operationally deployed/stationed overseas multiple times.
Meredith’s U.S. decorations and badges include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and Ranger Tab.
Meredith, a 1982 Park High School graduate, received a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Arkansas, a master of arts in human resource from Webster University and a master of science in strategic studies from Air University. He is married to the former Mrs. Sam-Hyang Hong of Chun-Chon, South Korea.
