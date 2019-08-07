{{featured_button_text}}

Senior Airman Jerry M. Cannon, son of Jerry Cannon of Fulton, Md., and  Genefer Jones of Racine, will be honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force Oct. 8 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Cannon led the 2nd bomb wing mission, which provides nuclear deterrence conventional firepower and nuclear combat for global strike operations. He achieved expert marksman while deployed to combat missions to Diego Garcia, Guam, and the United Kingdom. During his six-year enlistment, Cannon earned numerous combat awards and medals; culminating to being hand-selected by squadron commander to stand up Ambassador Gate. Cannon, a 2013 Case High School graduate, is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to pursue a degree in business management.

