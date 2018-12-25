MILITARY NEWS Military News 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Alicia F. Jarrett, a 2017 Case High School graduate, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Military National Guard Airman Alicia F. Jarrett News Air Force Military Training San Antonio Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fight involving 8 at Oakes Road Walmart reportedly started over racial slurs After fights, police complaints, Waterford bar's liquor license suspended Chief, sheriff denounce Racine City Council's marijuana directive Two rollover crashes reported in Mount Pleasant; No serious injuries reported Teen retail theft suspect crashes SUV near Walmart; others face theft charges APpromotionspotlight Vote to select the winners in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos. promotion Exclusive offer: Subscribe to digital for just $5 a month Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access. Tell us what you think What holiday greeting do you prefer? You voted: Happy Holidays Merry Christmas Bah Humbug Other Vote View Results Back
