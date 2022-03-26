Militarism and climate change is focus

RACINE — The Racine environmental activists will present the fifth event in their series, the March Forth to Earth Day.

At noon on Friday, April 1, they will presenting a program on militarism and climate change. Speakers Julie Enslow and Belinda Thielen will talk about the complicated and suffocating entanglements between war and the environmental impacts caused by the climate crisis. The one-hour presentation will be held on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Thielen is a local activist and Quaker who will provide perspective on how the destruction of resources caused by climate change can destabilize civil institutions and lead to war. She will include specific historical events leading to the humanitarian disaster in Yemen caused by seven years of war.

Enslow is a long-time peace activist who has worked on environmental issues since the Vietnam War. She was one of the founding members of Peace Action Wisconsin, and has traveled extensively to the former soviet Union, Israel and Palestine. She is a facilitator in Milwaukee working to end the age of fossil fuels and to build a world community with renewable energy for all.

