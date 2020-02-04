'Metallurgy Fundamentals' published by local author

Name: Jay Warner
Age: 67
Current city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: Resident since 1979. My wife and I both worked for Racine and southeast Wisconsin organizations, and raised two children here.
Occupation: Retired. Professor at MSOE, adjunct instructor at Cardinal Stritch University and Gateway Technical College, industrial manufacturing consultant
Title of book and publisher: “Metallurgy Fundamentals,” Goodheart-Wilcox
Synopsis of book: The book explains how metals “work,” and how production equipment produces the many metal objects that people use every day. The reader of this book will be better prepared to join the ranks of those who run that equipment, as well as understand how metallurgical procedures control performance of finished products.
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? Previous edition needed a re-write to suit the current world of metallurgy and manufacturing.
How long did it take you to write the book? Four years from outline to on the shelf.
How did you get interested in writing? I have long been interested in “how things work,” and metallurgy is the subject I was trained in. A major reason for trying to understand metals is to explain how a person can make metal do what they want. Our present and future society depends on people who can make useful things of, or with, metal.
Where is the book available for purchase? Goodheart-Wilcox, www.g-w.com/metallurgy-fundamentals-2021.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
