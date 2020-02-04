'Metallurgy Fundamentals' published by local author

How did you get interested in writing? I have long been interested in “how things work,” and metallurgy is the subject I was trained in. A major reason for trying to understand metals is to explain how a person can make metal do what they want. Our present and future society depends on people who can make useful things of, or with, metal.

Where is the book available for purchase? Goodheart-Wilcox, www.g-w.com/metallurgy-fundamentals-2021.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.

