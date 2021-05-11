Metal recycling to help local nonprofit

RACINE — Alter Recycling is offering an incentive program to encourage metal recycling.

During May, they are partnering with Racine Women for Racial Justice (RWRJ), a local non-profit that empowers women to work for a just and equitable society. Funds raised will support justice projects offered by RWRJ including courageous conversations, racial justice training workshops and the Justice Fund.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, RWRJ co-founder, invites the community to join its fundraising effort to help justice and the environment by cleaning out their attic, basement or garage and donating metal recyclable items up to May 31. Alter Recycling will donate the total dollar amount from donations and match that donation.

Recyclable metals include tin, iron, aluminum, copper and brass items, metal furniture, empty metal containers (including open and dry paint cans), vehicles, aluminum cans, appliances large and small, aerosol cans (empty and punctured or crushed) and electronics (excluding televisions).

People can drop items off and say, "I'm recycling for justice," at Alter Recycling, 1339 17th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pickups may be available. Call 262-977-7936 to make arrangements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0