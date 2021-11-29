KENOSHA — "Copper: The Legendary Metal of Prehistoric Indians" is the topic of a free lecture from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Anthropologist Jackie Pozza from the Field Museum will discuss her research on Oneota copper material culture. This society made tools and ornaments.
Metal of prehistoric Indians is topic
