Metal of prehistoric Indians is topic

KENOSHA — "Copper: The Legendary Metal of Prehistoric Indians" is the topic of a free lecture from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Anthropologist Jackie Pozza from the Field Museum will discuss her research on Oneota copper material culture. This society made tools and ornaments.

