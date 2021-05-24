 Skip to main content
Mental Health Awareness Month recognized in May
RACINE — Since 1949, Mental Health America and its affiliates across the country have observed May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The organization has invited other organizations to spread the word that mental health is something everyone should care about. Nearly one in five American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition this year.

Society’s Assets offers groups that provide insight and support to people with disabilities and mental health conditions. There is no charge to join the groups that are being held virtually for now. Options are:

  • Take a Breather — This group offers a chance to relax, unwind or chill out. The group is designed to be part support, part resource sharing and part just chatting. Join at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. 
  • Born in the 90s — For those who are 20-something and looking for help with grown-up issues. Participants will gain new ideas for finding a job or moving into their own place. The group meets twice a month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
  • Bookworm Club — This book club group reads and delves into books that explore disability-related themes. The group meets at 3:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call 800-378-9128.

