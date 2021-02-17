Mental health advocacy day planned virtually

MADISON — Mental health advocates from across Wisconsin will gather virtually Thursday, Feb. 25, for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin’s Action Online, a mental health advocacy day.
Action Online is an opportunity to address challenges and inform policymakers of gaps in the mental health system, while also celebrating the many successes and strides that NAMI advocates have created. Lawmakers will gain a better understanding of each unique experience and learn that recovery is truly possible with the right tools.
The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with a panel of mental health experts where participants will learn about current issues in the mental health system and receive tips for successful meetings with their state representatives. Attendees will then be grouped into breakout rooms to have virtual meetings with their legislators to explain priority issues and share their personal experiences.
“Statistics show that over 1 million individuals in Wisconsin live with a mental health condition,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, executive director of NAMI Wisconsin. “The past year has taken a huge toll on everyone’s mental health. We need to urge our legislators to make positive changes in the mental health system so our friends and family who are affected by mental illness can find their way to recovery.”
Approximately one in five adults in the United States — 51.5 million — experience mental illness within a given year. Nearly 60% of these adults did not receive proper mental health services within the previous year.
Advocacy is a pillar of NAMI Wisconsin’s mission. The organization’s strength depends on its grassroots. Only when people show up and speak out can we create a compassionate society that understands recovery and values a strong mental health system.
“Building relationships with our legislators is the first crucial step in making changes to the mental health system,” said Crystal Hester, NAMI Wisconsin’s Public Policy & Advocacy Director. “Your voice and your story can make a difference.”
This two-hour event is free and open to the public. People can sign up at namiwisconsin.org/action-online.