Mental health advocacy day planned virtually

MADISON — Mental health advocates from across Wisconsin will gather virtually Thursday, Feb. 25, for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin’s Action Online, a mental health advocacy day.

Action Online is an opportunity to address challenges and inform policymakers of gaps in the mental health system, while also celebrating the many successes and strides that NAMI advocates have created. Lawmakers will gain a better understanding of each unique experience and learn that recovery is truly possible with the right tools.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with a panel of mental health experts where participants will learn about current issues in the mental health system and receive tips for successful meetings with their state representatives. Attendees will then be grouped into breakout rooms to have virtual meetings with their legislators to explain priority issues and share their personal experiences.

“Statistics show that over 1 million individuals in Wisconsin live with a mental health condition,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, executive director of NAMI Wisconsin. “The past year has taken a huge toll on everyone’s mental health. We need to urge our legislators to make positive changes in the mental health system so our friends and family who are affected by mental illness can find their way to recovery.”