RACINE — The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men's Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older of all abilities for the 2019 season.
Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.
For more information, contact Keith George at 414-520-9557 or email kgeorge428@yahoo.com.
