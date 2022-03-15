Men invited to join golf league

RACINE — The Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club is accepting new members for the 2022 golf season.
The season will begin May 4 and will run through September. League play is on Tuesday mornings with permanent tee times assigned between 7:15 and 8:45 a.m. Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of these limited tee times.
Annual league dues are $60 and include a Racine City Golf Card, additional Johnson Park club house/pro-shop discounts as well as a season-ending banquet with awards and prizes.
To register or for more information, call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.