RACINE — Racine's Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Lindermann Avenue and West Boulevard.

The parade proceeds north on West Boulevard, north on Osborne Boulevard and ends at Graceland Cemetery, 3547 Osborne Blvd. A ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. It's being coordinated by the city and VFW Post 1391.

People or groups interested in taking part in the parade can make reservations by sending an email to Tom Friedel at tfriedel@ww.rr.com.

Staging will begin at 9 a.m. on Lindermann Avenue north of Washington Avenue.