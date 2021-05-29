Memorial Day events to honor the fallen planned for today and Monday across the county

Liamani Segura, a 12-year-old singer from Racine, will perform the national anthem and the invocation will be by Sean Waiss of VFW Post 9948. The keynote speaker is a “Tribute to Vietnam: Colonel Francis Kelly, 5th Special Forces,” portrayed by David Widenkeller.

West Lawn Memorial Park Staff will present the reading of fallen veterans and VFW Post 9948 will conduct the veterans honor service. Bagpiper Peter Duffield will perform “Taps” and “Amazing Grace” and there will be the release of the doves.

For those who are not comfortable attending the event in person, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Racine County Veterans Services page.

VIDEO WITH A VET: A Memorial Day video featuring Korean War veteran Robert Boulden will be posted at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, on the Racine County Veterans Services Facebook page. Boulden, a Burlington native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1948 through 1952. He took part in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, a famous battle in U.S. military history.

Burlington