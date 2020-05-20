Memorial Day Drive By Parade planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION GROVE — A Drive By Parade is being organized for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, to cheer up the veterans at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home, 21425 Walnut Drive.

Decorated cars, pickups, motorcycles will drive by the three Veterans Home buildings at the Southern Wisconsin Center and display signs and wave flags in support of the veterans living there.

“These guys are feeling forgotten and shut in with no visitors or anywhere to go," according to David Bart, parade organizer. "Many are depressed and some have said they just wait to die. This is just a little way to cheer them up, show them they’re not forgotten and thank them for their great service to our nation.”

Participants will meet by 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Yorkville Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road (just north of Highway 20). They will then parade from there to the Veterans Home.

All are welcome to participate. Participants must stay in their cars/vehicles and will not be allowed to walk around on the grounds or enter the building. Decorations, flags on or in the vehicles and signs of encouragement for the veterans are welcome.

For more information, contact Bart at 847-691-3901 or davebartsr@yahoo.com. Racine County Knights of Columbus councils and assemblies are encouraging participation in and support of the project for Memorial Day 2020.

