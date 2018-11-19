BURLINGTON — The Burlington Historical Society will host Wisconsin author and speaker Rochelle Pennington in a program titled “Ten of History’s Most Memorable Christmas Gifts.” The free, family-friendly program is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m Sunday, Dec. 2, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave. Doors will open at 12:45 p.m.
Pennington has written numerous books, including several with Christmas themes. She weaves the perfect balance of humor, charm and facts into her presentations. Pennington will also have her books available for sale and autographing.
Her program will be preceded by a business meeting of the society. Refreshments will be served.
