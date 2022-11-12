Meet the candidates vying for Miss Racine 2023

RACINE — Four women will compete for the title of Miss Racine 2023 when the Miss Racine Competition is held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.

Contestants are Tiffany Brown, Grace Hauser, Theresa Guardiola and Margret Hinze.

The Miss Racine Competition stands as one of the longest running local programs in Wisconsin and can be traced back more than 60 years. In the past 10 years, three Miss Wisconsins began their journey on the Miss Racine stage. The Miss Racine competition is a local affiliate of the Miss America Organization, one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women.

Candidates will compete in five stages of competition — private interview, social impact initiative pitch, talent, red carpet evening wear and an on-stage question. Each contestant has selected a social impact initiative, a social or community issue of concern to herself and society at large. The SII helps contestants to achieve their personal and professional ambitions by participating in community service activities and developing leadership skills.

Brown, 22, is from Racine and is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. For her talent, Brown will perform a musical theater dance to “Too Darn Hot.” Her social impact initiative is “Teen Takeover: Staying Strong, Not Anxious.”

Grace Hauser, 18, is from Burlington and a student at Burlington High School. She will sing “Make You Feel My Love” for her talent performance. Her social impact initiative is “Helping Hands: Ending the Cycle of Poverty in the Community.”

Guardiola, 22, is from Racine and a student at Gateway Technical College. She will be dancing to an original soundtrack of spoken word for her talent performance. Her social impact initiative is “Re-energizing ‘It takes a Village.’”

Hinze, 23, is from Racine and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For her talent, Hinze will perform Mozart’s “Turkish Rondo” jazz style on the flute. Her social impact initiative is “Life Academies: More than Just a Statistic.”

Miss Racine 2022

The program will showcase Miss Racine 2022 Maria Jose Castillo Venegas. She will be joined by emcee Paula Winiarski, Miss Racine 2012 and Miss Wisconsin 2013.

As Miss Racine 2022, Venegas made more than 140 appearances across Racine County. She placed in the top 11 at Miss Wisconsin, was the STEM Award winner, recipient of the Ignite Scholarship and tied for the Michael E. Schmal Memorial Miss Congeniality Award with her friend Jenna Zeihen, Miss Kenosha 2022. Venegas’s social impact initiative is “Bridging Communities through Restorative Justice,” wherein she dedicated her year educating the public of restorative justice practices and how we can integrate them into our communities.

Coordinating this year’s preparation, rehearsal and competition will be two former Miss Racine titleholders who also went on to be Miss Wisconsin — Paula Kuiper Winiarski, Miss Racine 2012 and Miss Wisconsin 2013, and our Miss Racine Competition co-director Alyssa Bohm, Miss Racine 2015 and Miss Wisconsin 2019-2020. They join veteran director Debra Morrall, who has been coordinating the Miss Racine Competition since 2008.

Tickets

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, cost $20 (cash only).