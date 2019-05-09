Try 3 months for $3
Downtown Holiday Parade

Members of the Lighthouse Brigade Winter Band perform in Downtown Holiday Parade Nov. 14, 2015, in Downtown Racine.

 Journal Times file photo by GREGORY SHAVER

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason issued a proclamation March 30 declaring May 10-11 as Lighthouse Brigade of Racine weekend.

Students representing Junior and Senior Lighthouse Brigade of Racine marching bands will be at local businesses collecting donations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine was founded in 1980 by Doug Johnson and the Racine Unified School District. It is currently under the direction of Rex Rukavina. The original purpose of the Brigade was to extend the music program into the summer months for preparation to pay halftime shows at high school football games. However, the Brigade grew into a summer competitive organization that would become nationally acclaimed for excellence. In order to be part of a summer competitive season, the Brigade joined the Mid-America Competing Band Director's Association (MACBDA) and continues to compete in this circuit each summer.

The Racine Band Boosters, the volunteer supporters who help provide funding for Brigade, have coordinated with area merchants to allow this fundraising effort to help keep the show on the road. Donations collected will provide transportation for both bands.

Additional donations are appreciated for other needs such as tuition assistance, instruments, uniforms and meals. Contact Katie Johnston, kjohnston.rlhb80@gmail.com; Kris Werderitch, kwerd2002@yahoo.com, or email lighthousebrigadeinfo@gmail.com.

