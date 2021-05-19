May is Older Americans Month

RACINE — The month of May has been proclaimed as Older Americans Month in Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.

The proclamation celebrates older adults for their vision, wisdom, advocacy, hard work and volunteerism. The governor notes that Wisconsin continues to be committed to assisting our aging and older adults in managing their health by supporting them and those who care for them, and increasing awareness of family caregiving issues.

Society’s Assets supports older adults with services that promote independence and aging with dignity, choice and respect. More than 100,000 older adults reside in our five county service area in southeastern Wisconsin. For them, and for their families, the agency is a resource that provides in-home personal care and supportive services. Elderly individuals and persons with disabilities receive one-on-one care, housekeeping and companionship.

For more information, go to societysassets.org or call 800-378-9128

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0