Mauer is new Racine Writer-in-Residence

RACINE — The Racine Writer-In-Residence (WIR) program announces that Jenny Maurer is the eighth member of WIR.
Maurer has lived in Racine since 1990 and cultivated an appreciation for writing at very young age. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She currently publishes her punk zine, "Watchout," and works as a freelance writer for the Shepherd Express. Maurer also works at various part-time jobs and has been a volunteer tutor at the Racine Literacy Council for several years. In addition to her writing, she continues to work part time at the Racine Family YMCA and is active with many community groups.
Maurer will be “In-Residence” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at The Branch At 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. The public is encouraged to stop by and visit her during those hours. She will be publishing weekly blog posts at www.racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com. She will also be working to highlight the zine community through her blogposts.
The Racine Writer-In-Residence seeks to spotlight Racine and Kenosha’s dynamic literary communities while encouraging, supporting and advocating on behalf of writers at all stages of their careers. Two six-month residencies are available each year for emerging, mid-career and established writers who reside in Racine and Kenosha counties. Residencies take place January through June and July through December. Candidates are awarded a $1,200 stipend (75% up front and 25% upon completion) which is supported by a grant from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation. The Racine Literacy Council acts in partnership as the fiscal receiver.
Physical applications for the July through December residency can be picked up at The Branch At 1501 during their normal hours of operation. Online applications are also available at www.racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com/applications. The application due date for the next residency is June 15.
Inquiries can be directed to Nick Ramsey, Writer-in-Residence coordinator, by email at nicholas@familypowermusic.com or by phone at 262-598-4803.
Past WIRs include Peg Rousar-Thompson, Elkid Alvarez Maldonado, Emily Vakos, Julie Nondorf, Patti Fitchett, Ron Larson and Lindsay Knapp.