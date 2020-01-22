Mauer is new Racine Writer-in-Residence

RACINE — The Racine Writer-In-Residence (WIR) program announces that Jenny Maurer is the eighth member of WIR.

Maurer has lived in Racine since 1990 and cultivated an appreciation for writing at very young age. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She currently publishes her punk zine, "Watchout," and works as a freelance writer for the Shepherd Express. Maurer also works at various part-time jobs and has been a volunteer tutor at the Racine Literacy Council for several years. In addition to her writing, she continues to work part time at the Racine Family YMCA and is active with many community groups.

Maurer will be “In-Residence” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at The Branch At 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. The public is encouraged to stop by and visit her during those hours. She will be publishing weekly blog posts at www.racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com. She will also be working to highlight the zine community through her blogposts.

