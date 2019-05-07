RACINE — Katie Matteson, editor and co-publisher of Belle City Magazine, is the recipient of the 2019 Gene Szymczak Community Trustee Award from Leadership Racine.
Leadership Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, defines community trusteeship as “individual or group behavior, which on behalf of the general public, considers the needs of the entire community and seeks to serve the common good.”
The award presentation will be made at the graduation dinner of the 2019 Leadership Racine class on May 14 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.
The Gene Szymczak Community Trustee Award is given to a member of the community who embodies the ideals of community trusteeship by leading from the heart and using their talents, gifts and leadership ability to make a better future for the community. In 2017, the award was renamed for the late Gene Szymczak, a local business leader who truly practiced community leadership by empowering others, being a steward of the community and honoring the community’s history.
Matteson, a 1977 Horlick High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication-public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She spent more than 30 years in East Troy and Springfield, Ill., where her roles included editing a weekly newspaper, serving as a chamber of commerce executive director and management positions at two nonprofit arts organizations.
In early 2016, Matteson and her husband, Carl, decided to return to her hometown to launch Belle City, a monthly magazine dedicated to presenting positive stories about the people, places and events of Racine. The magazine, with a monthly free distribution of 10,000 copies, debuted in July 2016.
In addition to producing editorial content and advertising sales for Belle City, Matteson is vice chair of the Downtown Racine Corp. and plays French horn with the Belle City Brassworks and the Racine Concert Band.
