Mason to speak about solar installations

RACINE — March Forth to Earth Day environmentalists will host a public talk by Mayor Cory Mason titled "Go Solar."
The one-hour talk will be held at noon Friday, March 11, next to one of the city's solar installations at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St. Mason will talk about the city's solar installations and his commitment to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. He will share information about the city's partnership with WE Energies, and his efforts to respond to the Biden Administration's climate goals.
The Racine activists, which come from 10 different local environmental, gardening and social justice groups, are joining 15 other Wisconsin communities in planning eight Friday events culminating on Earth Day, April 22.