{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Psi Chi Honors Society and the Psychological Science Department will present the fifth annual Martin Gardner Celebration of Mind from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Student Union auditorium at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Every year in late October, people around the world gather to honor the legacy of magician, mathematician, skeptic, puzzler, Lewis Carroll scholar and science writer Martin Gardner. This year’s celebration partners with 150 Years of Carthage Women to explore curiosity through the experiences of a pair of successful alumnae, magician Jan Rose and mathematician Kathryn Nyman.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The event will begin with brief presentations by Rose, Nyman and magician Peter Boie on topics related to Gardner. It will culminate with a set of hands-on demonstrations of magic, puzzles and optical illusions. Following the Celebration of Mind at 8 p.m., Boie will present his show, “Summoning Spirits.”

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments