MOUNT PLEASANT — A bowling and baggo fundraiser for Bill Martin and the late Michelle Martin will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. Check-in starts at 1 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 for bowling and $25 for baggo. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and gift cards. Registration is required; go to the Bill and Michelle Martin Fundraiser Facebook page.
Proceeds will be donated to the Martin Family Fund. On Oct. 20, Bill and Michelle Martin of Racine were involved in a tragic accident where high winds caused a tree to fall and crush their car. Michelle died and Bill sustained critical life threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries. He was rendered paraplegic as a result of the accident and is in need of home modifications as well as extensive therapy and care.
Donations can be made at Educators Credit Union branches or go to www.gofundme.com/caywyc-the-martin-family-fund.
