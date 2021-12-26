7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
FARMERS MARKET @ 2210
2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call Gail Deno, market director, at 262-456-1003.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
BURLINGTON INDOOR MARKET
Reineman’s True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 2-6 p.m. first and third Thursday.
KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET
The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.