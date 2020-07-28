Margaret Tungseth heads AAUW-Racine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Margaret Tungseth has been elected president of AAUW-Racine for 2020-2021.

Other officers are: Karen Verbeten, program vice president; Julie Anastasio, co-membership vice president; Vicki Jarosz, co-membership vice president; Denise Anastasio, finance vice president; Betty Brooks, development vice president; Jana Gasiorkiewicz, secretary; and Marlene Salley, newsletter editor.

AAUW (American Association of University Women) advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. AAUW, is a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so all women have a fair chance.

AAUW-Racine is active in the community including volunteering at Bethany Apartments, the Monument Square Art fair and other nonprofit organizations. It also is one of the sponsors of the annual GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math and Science) Conference held at UW-Parkside and sponsors sailing classes for middle school girls at the Racine Yacht Club.

The branch holds a biannual used book sale and other fundraisers which raise money for scholarships for Racine County women and for fellowships at the national level.

To find out more about Racine AAUW, go to racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw or email aauwracine@hotmail.com.

