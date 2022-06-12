Marg Lacock Award of Excellence to be presented at area art fairs

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild and Racine Arts Council recently accepted a $1,000 donation to each organization in the name of Marg Lacock, a respected Racine area artist who died Dec. 28, 2021.

The donations will be used to celebrate artists through the establishment of the Marg Lacock Award of Excellence. The $250 award will be presented for four years at the Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair and the Racine Arts Council’s Ballyhoo at the Zoo.

As an artist, Lacock worked in intaglio printmaking, papermaking, jewelry and painting. Her inspiration came from her love of nature. Her work was exhibited at Wustum Museum, Anderson Art Center and Seebeck Gallery, and is represented in many private and permanent corporate collections.

