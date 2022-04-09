March Forth to Earth Day event at Zoo Beach

RACINE — Local activist Diane Lange is sponsoring the seventh event in the March Forth to Earth Day at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, on Racine's Zoo Beach, Michigan Boulevard.
The event will feature a solemn water blessing, three speakers and end with a lighthearted demonstration of wind energy through kite flying. Speakers will be the Rev. Darren Utley of the First Presbyterian Church with his reflection on the climate crisis; Tom Rotkowski, local environmental activist who will speak on the importance of the Great Lakes and the fresh water they supply; and Walden student Jamilla Jallow, who has many environmental interests and will talk about her activism.
The plan is for the program to take an hour and then be followed by an open ended kite- flying session. Some kites will be provided and all kites are welcome.