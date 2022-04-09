March Forth to Earth Day event at Zoo Beach

The event will feature a solemn water blessing, three speakers and end with a lighthearted demonstration of wind energy through kite flying. Speakers will be the Rev. Darren Utley of the First Presbyterian Church with his reflection on the climate crisis; Tom Rotkowski, local environmental activist who will speak on the importance of the Great Lakes and the fresh water they supply; and Walden student Jamilla Jallow, who has many environmental interests and will talk about her activism.