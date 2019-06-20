{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event ride that was scheduled for Saturday, June 22, has been canceled due to excessive rain and extremely muddy conditions of the horse trails.

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10.

For an updated entry form and flyer, go to www.caledoniaconservancy.org. For more information, call call Sandy DeWalt at 262-909-4440.

