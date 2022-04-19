Making Racine more beautiful (and green): Third annual Art for Uptown fundraiser underway

RACINE — The third annual “Make Your Mark: Community Art Collaboration” fundraiser is underway in Uptown Racine. Money raised will go toward getting more art in Uptown.

This year’s fundraiser is a plant fostering program. Members of the community can “adopt” a plant by purchasing a “grow kit” for $20 and take care of it for nearly two months.

The kits would include a plant in several different stages in life, from seed to sprouting. In early June, volunteers would return the fostered plants to The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., to be planted at a to-be-announced location in Racine.

The grow kits can be purchased through the drive-thru behind The Branch at 1501 or at the plant shop Rooted, 1436 Washington Ave.

Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch on 1501, is running the fundraiser in collaboration with her other business, Rooted, which Campbell runs with her partner, Joanna Luebke.

Money raised will be used to buy supplies and equipment for local artists who volunteer to paint murals around Racine. While the artists have volunteered to paint murals in the past — such as a giant rainbow butterfly on a brick wall visible to westbound motorists on Washington, a cat listening to trumpet music along Ann Street and a cardinal where 14th Street splits from Washington — Campbell’s hope for this year is to have enough funds for the artists to actually be paid.

“We are looking forward to having more murals in the neighborhood and watching the neighborhood grow and be more colorful and vibrant; also just putting up artwork that the public can see and is accessible to everyone,” Campbell said.

Art for Uptown is a partnership among The Branch, Rooted and the Racine Revitalization Partnership. Last year’s Make Your Mark fundraiser included members of the community decorating “lanterns” that were lit and strung throughout Uptown.

