RACINE — A make and take craft night will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (south entrance, elevator available). A light supper will be served.

A variety of simple crafts will be offered that participants can complete that evening and take home.

The fee is $10, payable in advance or at the event. Reservations are required by May 15 by calling the church office at 262-637-5671.